OPRESSED SOCIETY invite MOVBLAJ Gare Saint Sauveur Lille, 29 décembre 2023, Lille.

//Opressed Society

En perpétuelle quête de grooves tantôt mélodieux tantôt dissonants, ce duo composé de deux potes, Jonas et Tom, tente de vous communiquer leur énergie en racontant une histoire à travers leurs sets.

Distributeurs d’instants de liberté dans une société toujours plus oppressante, ils sauront vous emmener aux confins de leur univers musical, où le temps s’arrête de défiler et où les âmes se libèrent.

♫ https://soundcloud.com/oppressed-society

//Movblaj

L’héritage de Movblaj, lié à sa curiosité, constitue un spectre musical très varié, qui s’est construit au fil des années autour de l’univers de la house et de la techno.

Il puise ses inspirations dans des grooves old school, mais aussi dans des sonorités plus modernes, profondément influencé par la prestigieuse scène House berlinoise.

♫ https://soundcloud.com/movblaj

Gare Saint Sauveur 17 bd Jean Baptiste Lebas Lille 59046 Lille-Centre Nord Hauts-de-France

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/oppressed-society »}, {« data »: {« author »: « ud835udd44ovblaud835udd5b », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « AD & 1/3 @conceptualviolence », « type »: « rich », « title »: « ud835udd44ovblaud835udd5b », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-C5gsWLRk668achw1-7yXhGQ-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/movblaj », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/movblaj », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

Ouverte en mars 2009 à l'occasion d'Europe XXL, la Gare Saint Sauveur, autrefois gare de marchandises, a été réhabilitée par la Ville de Lille pour vous proposer tout au long de l'année événements culturels et espaces de loisirs.