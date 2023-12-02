METAL EDITION #2 // AS THEY BURN + ALTERNIGHT + ICE SEALED EYES + UNFATE Gare Saint Sauveur Lille, 2 décembre 2023, Lille.

METAL EDITION #2 // AS THEY BURN + ALTERNIGHT + ICE SEALED EYES + UNFATE Samedi 2 décembre, 19h00 Gare Saint Sauveur Entrée libre

Le bistrot s’associe à AlternatiV Scenik, Alternacult & HelpAssos, on t’explique le concept, mode culture alternative activé, en un événement tu as :

du gros son, des artisans talentueux, des belles fringues et une récolte de don !

Pour cette seconde édition, on est partenaire avec l’association HelpAssos, qui récolte des boîtes à chaussures garnies de denrées alimentaires non périssables au profit des sans abris !

1 écocup = 1€ pour HelpAssos

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069518092205

+ 230 gobelets lors de la dernière édition ! UN GRAND MERCI !

// STANDS

• Distrot : Disquaire et lieu de vie situé à Lille, spécialisé dans les domaines du Punk, Hardcore, Hip-Hop… Venez faire le plein de vinyles !

https://www.facebook.com/LeDistrot/about

• Alternacult : Marque de prêt à porter fédératrice qui représente la scène et la culture alternative en France.

• Jessiculottes : Nail artist qui viendra vous pimper les ongles ! https://www.instagram.com/jessiculottes_/

░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░

// LINE UP

ALTERNIGHT

DJ live experience / Metal – HxC – Core

https://www.facebook.com/alternightdj/videos/841373327081826

Prenez un savant mélange de grands classiques, de sons plus undergrounds, de chant et d’invités surprises, cela vous donne un show explosif naviguant entre refrains entêtants, pogo et mosh pit. Arthur Alternatif réunit tous les codes du genre à travers ses dj set, pour faire vibrer les fans de Korn, Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, Landmvrks, Bring Me The Horizon, RATM, Architects, While She Sleeps, System Of A Down, Gojira, Electric Callboy, Spiritbox… !

AS THEY BURN

Metalcore Nu-Metal

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q9p2EMWxW34

Influencé par des artistes majeurs des années 90/00 tels que Korn, Deftones ou encore Slipknot, le groupe saint-maurien As They Burn s‘attache aux valeurs du genre en développant son gout prononcé pour le metal ou encore le Hip Hop et les musiques électroniques. Plus d’une décennie après la sortie de son premier EP « A New Area For Our New Plagues », le groupe annonce son grand retour en 2022 et profite du Hellfest Warm up pour s’échauffer comme il se doit. Le ton est donné, c’est comme s’il n’avait jamais quitté la scène.

ICE SEALED EYES

New core

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vskKXKT2k14

ICE SEALED EYES est un groupe de new core émergent de la scène belge. Leur musique mêle atmosphère planantes, passages mélodiques puissants, riffs punitifs et breakdown.

Pour les fans de : THORNHILL, LOATHE, NORTHLANE, VILDHJARTA, TEN56.

UNFATE

Metal Alternatif

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=llazxevtGAc

Le groupe lillois Unfate, né il y a trois ans pendant le confinement, défend une musique métal de qualité et ne fait que confirmer la présence et l’importance de ce genre musical dans les Hauts-de-France.

Gare Saint Sauveur 17 bd Jean Baptiste Lebas Lille 59046 Lille-Centre Nord Hauts-de-France

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@jessiculottes_) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/277939325_136640802216422_9206564351387406406_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=108&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=YKA99qHoTsEAX9ktZfy&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBg3RhltNnHmDnS-IJ4zKEEH8VbNi0aoI6gAv_BjIPKJw&oe=6557A6A1 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/jessiculottes_/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/jessiculottes_/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/alternightdj/videos/841373327081826 »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AstheyburnOfficial », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « New EP ‘EGO DEATH’ available on all streaming platforms:nhttps://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/astheyburn/ego-deathnnRu00e9alisateur: Oscar BizarrenCadreur et Monteur: Michau00ebl MassiasnDirecteur de la Photographie: Christophe LaruenAssistant Ru00e9alisateur: Johann SorinnPistoleros prod / Beatrice BorowiecnnMusic written and performed by As They BurnnMusic recorded by Luigi Marletta at MCEsound StudionVoices recorded by JF Di Rienzo at TOTA StudionMixed and mastered by Antoine Lussiernnu25b6 Follow As They Burn:nnFACEBOOKnhttps://www.facebook.com/astheyburnnnINSTAGRAMnhttps://www.instagram.com/astheyburnnnSPOTIFYnhttps://open.spotify.com/artist/0fqfKLohlNT5e7qTgczTrCnnTWITTERnhttps://twitter.com/astheyburnnnu25b6 Lyrics: nnHe is the sneaky onenHe creeps into my every thoughtsnHe feeds on my desires and dwell in my mindnFeasting upon my imperfectionsnHe will destroy nhe will destroy everything you lovennIu2019m tired of being the perfect puppetnIn the hands of the invisiblenThe invinciblennWhen it goes out of controlnIt can do and undo anything you believe innnBut this time Iu2019ll go where you donu2019t expect menYou wonu2019t be there to cheat on me anymorenBut this time thereu2019s nothing more you can take awaynnMystical power subsist in menFueled by megalomaniac brothersnI was a once a fallen god in search of lightnIn search of The LightnnWhy did the elohims dienWho are the elohimsnWhy did the elohims leftnWho are the elohimsnWhy did they diennEverything is messed up inside mennBut this time Iu2019ll go where you donu2019t expect me nYou wonu2019t be there to cheat on me anymorenBut this time there is nothing more you can take away », « type »: « video », « title »: « As They Burn – Ego Death (Official Music Video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/q9p2EMWxW34/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q9p2EMWxW34 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQJ4G6R9guUeU-6Vytur6Og », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q9p2EMWxW34 »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Ice Sealed Eyes », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Stream Ice Sealed Eyes new single : https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/icesealedeyes/satellitennFollow Ice Sealed Eyes :n – Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/icesealedeyes/n – Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/icesealedeyesn – Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/artist/0eVDo… nnLyrics :nAngernEvaporating as you enternMy inner space colliding with yoursnnAs we dance in the firenI have never felt highernAll the pain and desirenIt’s melting on my skin and I just runnOne last timenHoping I findnSome peace of mind cause you knownnAll my life,nHeld back by all those linesnMix all your colours inside of minenI am your satellitennGravity couldn’t tear us appart.nWe u00b4re far from the start, carve your name deepnInto my heartnBut don’t look asidenSee I m not bleeding anymorennTrust me I will fightnAnd I will rise above the icenTo stare at the sunset it’s shiny eyesnDon’t look asidenFeel it insidenJust let the pain fade as the sun goes bynnOne last timenCome and restnIn my harmsnOrbitalnBound by lightnI am yournSatellitenSatellitennAll my lifenHeld back by all those linesnMixing your colors inside of minenI am your satellitennnnnProduced & Directed by James Barbosa nMixed by Matthieu LeclercqnMastered by Adrien Schockertnnnnnnnnn#icesealedeyes #satellite #newcore », « type »: « video », « title »: « Ice Sealed Eyes – Satellite (Official Music Video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/vskKXKT2k14/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vskKXKT2k14 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKdS7G6ixDH5fUVGzJQ-5iw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vskKXKT2k14 »}, {« data »: {« author »: « France 3 Hauts-de-France », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Le groupe lillois Unfate, nu00e9 il y a trois ans pendant le confinement, du00e9fend une musique mu00e9tal de qualitu00e9 et ne fait que confirmer la pru00e9sence et l’importance de ce genre musical dans les Hauts-de-France.nVoir le concert en intu00e9gralitu00e9 https://www.france.tv/france-3/hauts-de-france/les-hauts-en-scenes/nnDirect, replay, actu en continu, … Retrouvez-nous sur notre site France 3 Hauts-de-France : nu25b6 http://hdf.france3.frnnRejoignez-nous sur les ru00e9seaux sociaux : nnFacebook : nu25b6 https://www.facebook.com/france3nordpasdecalaisnu25b6 https://www.facebook.com/france3picardiennTwitter :nu25b6 https://twitter.com/F3Nordnu25b6 https://twitter.com/F3PicardiennInstagram :nu25b6 https://www.instagram.com/france3nordpasdecalaisnu25b6 https://www.instagram.com/france3picardiennAbonnez-vous u00e0 notre chau00eene Youtube : nu25b6 https://www.youtube.com/user/france3nordnnAbonnez-vous u00e0 notre newsletter et u00e0 nos alertes actu : nu25b6 https://france3-regions.francetvinfo.fr/abonnements/ », « type »: « video », « title »: « UNFATE : Fuck off », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/llazxevtGAc/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=llazxevtGAc », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFC3nJ8GXl5yONe3tB_vhsw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

Ouverte en mars 2009 à l'occasion d'Europe XXL, la Gare Saint Sauveur, autrefois gare de marchandises, a été réhabilitée par la Ville de Lille pour vous proposer tout au long de l'année événements culturels et espaces de loisirs.

