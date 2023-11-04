Rumble Station 3 – Weeding Club / 102 Gare Saint Sauveur Lille, 4 novembre 2023, Lille.

Rumble Station 3 – Weeding Club / 102 Samedi 4 novembre, 20h00 Gare Saint Sauveur Entrée libre

Depuis 2004 et la sortie du désormais classique « Steppactivism », Weeding Dub n’a cessé de produire, enchaînant les enregistrements et les concerts à travers le monde. Aujourd’hui, ce musicien multi-instrumentiste surprend toujours par la diversité de ses productions et sa dextérité derrière une console de mixage, unique dans le paysage dub !

Il crée ainsi une expérience live singulière qui séduit autant les amateurs de reggae que de musiques électroniques. Après le projet « Note Fi Note / Dub Fi Dub » avec Vibronics, il sort en décembre 2022 l’album « Where We Come From » sur le label Wise & Dubwise qui contient de belles collaborations, notamment avec Solo Banton sur le puissant « Mad » ou encore son acolyte Marina P sur « Fire in the Belly ». Weeding Dub nous prépare à de belles surprises pour son set live.

https://soundcloud.com/weeding-dub

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRqTM9TvX_w

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XAJ5Jnb5ERI

Immergée depuis des années dans la culture sound system, 102 aime jouer avec les époques et les sonorités au kick bien appuyé et aux mélodies aériennes! Après avoir fait ses classes dans les sound systems de Bretagne, elle s’installe à Paris dans une résidence aux Disquaires avec son sound « Heels Up ». On la retrouve aussi sur les émissions de Party Time, sur son émission « Digitalive ».

102 officie aujourd’hui en tant que dj et productrice avec la sortie d’un titre danchehall/grime « No Time » avec Pauline Diamond. Ouverte aux fusions musicales et en recherche de nouveautés , elle inscrit dans ses sets une richesse musicale, sans barrières de styles. Elle a d’ailleurs poursuivit ses expérimentations en coproduisant sur son label « Bow Window » un titre dub/dubstep « Whole heap a lie » en collab avec Remo et Sista Awa. S’en est suivi un remix stepper avec Dubtrakz en juin dernier.

https://soundcloud.com/melle-cent-deux

https://centdeux.bandcamp.com/track/no-time

Gare Saint Sauveur 17 bd Jean Baptiste Lebas Lille 59046 Lille-Centre Nord Hauts-de-France Ouverte en mars 2009 à l'occasion d'Europe XXL, la Gare Saint Sauveur, autrefois gare de marchandises, a été réhabilitée par la Ville de Lille pour vous proposer tout au long de l'année événements culturels et espaces de loisirs.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

