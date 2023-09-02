Braderie Boogie ! Gare Saint Sauveur Lille, 2 septembre 2023, Lille.

Braderie Boogie ! Samedi 2 septembre, 17h00 Gare Saint Sauveur Entrée libre

A l’occasion de la grande Braderie de Lille, Sound of Konkrite pose ses valise à la Gare Saint Sauveur le samedi 2 et dimanche 3 septembre ! Au programme :

Samedi 2 septembre

BRADERIE BOOGIE !

(Terrasse et Halle A – Scène Bistrot)

Apéro 17h-21h :

AMADEO 85 (Paris / M.I.L.F Records) B2B AZIZ KONKRITE

>> Soundcloud Amadeo 85 : https://soundcloud.com/amadeo-85

21h > 00h :

FUNKY FRENCH LEAGUE : DJ UNKLE T / ASKO + GUEST SURPRISE (Paris)

>> Soundcloud Funky French League : https://soundcloud.com/funkyfrenchleague

>> Soundcloud DJ Asko : https://soundcloud.com/dj_asko

ET AUSSI :

Dimanche 3 septembre

WORLD A MUSIC #2 on LIVICATION SOUND SYSTEM

(Parvis St So)

11h-14h : REGGAE LOVES HIP HOP : SELECTOR D-DAY MEETS AZIZ KONKRITE

14h-20h : Carte Blanche à LIVICATION CORNER feat Mc Little R. Guests : « KOOL STAR Crew » (Binghy Max / François et Mathias) and more.

Gare Saint Sauveur 17 bd Jean Baptiste Lebas Lille 59046 Lille-Centre Nord Hauts-de-France

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/amadeo-85 »}, {« data »: {« author »: « FUNKY FRENCH LEAGUE », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « La Funky French League est un crew de DJ/producteur/musiciens intergu00e9nu00e9rationel composu00e9 entre autre de Young Pulse (Gamm rds) , Dabeull (roche musique), , Arthur Chaps, Woody Braun (malka family), Mr », « type »: « rich », « title »: « FUNKY FRENCH LEAGUE », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000287677496-i6da30-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/funkyfrenchleague », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/funkyfrenchleague », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/funkyfrenchleague »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Dj Asko », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Listen to Dj Asko | SoundCloud is an audio platform that lets you listen to what you love and share the sounds you create. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Dj Asko », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000611440974-xn81la-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/dj_asko », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/dj_asko », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/dj_asko »}] Ouverte en mars 2009 à l’occasion d’Europe XXL, la Gare Saint Sauveur, autrefois gare de marchandises, a été réhabilitée par la Ville de Lille pour vous proposer tout au long de l’année événements culturels et espaces de loisirs.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-09-02T17:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-02T23:59:00+02:00

© Funcky French League