Yeta · Les DJ sets de BB Gare Saint Sauveur Lille, 1 juillet 2023, Lille.

Yeta · Les DJ sets de BB Samedi 1 juillet, 21h30 Gare Saint Sauveur Entrée libre

YETA

Facebook / Instagram

Yeta est un pur produit du 62. À la fois brusque et attachante dans ses sets, elle drift d’un paysage sonore à un autre. En partant de l’âge d’or du disco elle passe la seconde en direction de la techno et l’electro contemporaine.

>> Ecoutez Yeta : cliquez-ici

INFOS

– Gratuit

– DJ set : 21h15 – 23h30 (BB est ouvert non-stop de 12h à 00h)

– RDV au Cours St-Sp : 25 boulevard Jean-Baptiste Lebas, Lille

>> Evénement Facebook : cliquez-ici

Gare Saint Sauveur 17 bd Jean Baptiste Lebas Lille 59046 Lille-Centre Nord Hauts-de-France https://www.facebook.com/garesaintsauveur;https://www.instagram.com/lagaresaintsauveur/ [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://fb.me/e/17B3J76cl »}] [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/djyeta/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@yeta_dj) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/140048945_444256970038206_898828430312634103_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=107&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=OXNu-VCgKLMAX8xijp2&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfC2Hg8oEd1IufVwLFI_hT008oCsrM1DON86AzDfsLa4HQ&oe=64C0D414 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/yeta_dj/ », « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/yeta_dj/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « YETA », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Listen to YETA | SoundCloud is an audio platform that lets you listen to what you love and share the sounds you create. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « YETA », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-ePeqH4Qzf4di74LH-72decQ-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/yetadiscjockey », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/yetadiscjockey », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/yetadiscjockey »}, {« link »: « https://fb.me/e/17B3J76cl »}] Ouverte en mars 2009 à l’occasion d’Europe XXL, la Gare Saint Sauveur, autrefois gare de marchandises, a été réhabilitée par la Ville de Lille pour vous proposer tout au long de l’année événements culturels et espaces de loisirs.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-07-01T21:30:00+02:00 – 2023-07-01T23:30:00+02:00

2023-07-01T21:30:00+02:00 – 2023-07-01T23:30:00+02:00