LTLF invite AZO + ADAHY // Closing Party Gare Saint Sauveur Lille, 15 juin 2023, Lille.

LTLF invite AZO + ADAHY // Closing Party Jeudi 15 juin, 20h00 Gare Saint Sauveur Entrée libre

Pour sa 4ème résidence au Bistrot de St So, Laisse Tomber Les Filles invite :

– AZO (Bruxelles)

– Adahy (Lille)

AZO

https://soundcloud.com/azodance

Utilisant des synthétiseurs et des boîtes à rythmes analogiques orchestrés par des contrôleurs numériques, Azo créé une fusion puissante et moderne d’Acid, de Techno, de Rave, héritée de l’époque du hardcore britannique et de la techno de Détroit.

ADAHY

https://soundcloud.com/user-480580758

Adahy traine une éco-anxiété indemêlable depuis longtemps. Et parce que le monde brûle, ael essaie de le refroidir à coup de kicks en colère, de climats acides et d’une bonne dose de percussions.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-15T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-15T23:30:00+02:00

© Bistrot de St So