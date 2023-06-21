Garage Pankow Berlin, 21 juin 2023, Berlin.

Mercredi 21 juin, 21h00 Garage Pankow

Garage Pankow Hadlichstraße 3, 13187 Berlin Berlin 13187 Pankow Berlin Minivan is a psych rock/post-punk band formed in 2022 based in Berlin. The band is helmed by singer/songwriter Elijah David Nix, accompanied by bassist Zach Gould, Guitarist Erwan Entringer, Keytarist Max Glass, and Drummer Marcus (Cus) Ganado. As soon as they formed, they got their first gig opening for Gunnar Lines in Arcanoa, shed like crazy, and got tight as a band delivering energetic performances with music involving crazy riffs and time signatures. The band has been acclaimed by critics for their energy and performances.

2023-06-21T21:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T21:59:00+02:00

Minivan