Garage Pankow Berlin, 21 juin 2023, Berlin.

Mercredi 21 juin, 19h00 Garage Pankow

Garage Pankow Hadlichstraße 3, 13187 Berlin Berlin 13187 Pankow Berlin [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 900, « description »: « Share your videos with friends, family, and the world », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « The Charcoal Sunset », « provider_name »: « YouTube », « thumbnail_url »: « https://yt3.googleusercontent.com/ytc/AGIKgqNIneXhgMGY2lqdg0IjnoMPaU3z8pf62hhOQTMU=s900-c-k-c0x00ffffff-no-rj », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7MILQw9398M-0meoOdWInA », « thumbnail_height »: 900}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/@thecharcoalsunset3168 »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-21T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T19:59:00+02:00

2023-06-21T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T19:59:00+02:00

The Charcoal Sunset