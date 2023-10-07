Spectacle « Les arnachés » – collectif tarabiscoté Galgon, 7 octobre 2023, Galgon.

Galgon,Gironde

Cirque- Duo d’acrobatie

Inséparables !

Menottes aux poignets sur une piste de 25 m², les deux acrobates Matthieu Bethys et Josian Terzariol, vivent tout ensemble, liés par leur amitié qui ne fait d’eux qu’un. Tantôt à l’unisson tantôt dans une relation conflictuelle, chaque moment de vie s’accorde, se complique ou s’oppose ainsi, reliés : autant de prétextes aux acrobaties tarabiscotées qui prêtent à rire ou à s’émerveiller..

Galgon 33133 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Circus- Acrobatic duo

Inseparable!

Handcuffed to their wrists on a 25 m² track, the two acrobats Matthieu Bethys and Josian Terzariol live everything together, bound by their friendship which makes them one. Sometimes in unison, sometimes in conflict, every moment of their lives is intertwined, complicated or opposed: all pretexts for bizarre acrobatics that will make you laugh or marvel.

Circo- Dúo acrobático

¡Inseparables!

Esposados por las muñecas en una pista de 25 m², los dos acróbatas Matthieu Bethys y Josian Terzariol lo viven todo juntos, unidos por su amistad que les hace uno. A veces al unísono, a veces en conflicto, cada momento de sus vidas se entrelaza, se complica o se opone: tantos pretextos para extrañas acrobacias que hacen reír o maravillarse.

Zirkus- Akrobatisches Duo

Unzertrennlich sind sie!

Die beiden Akrobaten Matthieu Bethys und Josian Terzariol, die in Handschellen auf einer 25 m² großen Manege stehen, leben alles zusammen, verbunden durch ihre Freundschaft, die sie zu einer Einheit macht. Mal im Einklang, mal in einer konfliktreichen Beziehung, jeder Lebensmoment passt, verkompliziert sich oder steht im Gegensatz zueinander.

