MARCHE DE L’ARTISANAT ET DU GOUT Galerie thermale Vittel, 28 juillet 2023, Vittel.

Vittel,Vosges

Pour les amateurs de produits du terroir, c’est le rendez-vous mensuel de mai à septembre avec de nombreux artisans de la région qui exposent leur savoir-faire et vous font déguster leurs produits.

Rendez-vous sous la Galerie Thermale, Parc de Vittel.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-07-28 10:00:00 fin : 2023-07-28 19:00:00. 0 EUR.

Galerie thermale Parc Thermal de Vittel

Vittel 88800 Vosges Grand Est



For the amateurs of local products, it is the monthly appointment from May to September with many craftsmen of the area who expose their know-how and make you taste their products.

Rendezvous under the Galerie Thermale, Parc de Vittel.

Para los amantes de los productos locales, se trata de una cita mensual de mayo a septiembre con numerosos artesanos de la región que exponen su saber hacer y permiten degustar sus productos.

Reunión bajo la Galerie Thermale, Parc de Vittel.

Für Liebhaber regionaler Produkte ist dies von Mai bis September ein monatliches Treffen mit zahlreichen Handwerkern aus der Region, die ihr Know-how ausstellen und Sie ihre Produkte probieren lassen.

Treffpunkt unter der Galerie Thermale, Parc de Vittel.

