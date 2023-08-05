SOIREE MUSICALE « CAPO 4 » Galerie Thermale Contrexéville
Contrexéville,Vosges
Soirée avec le groupe musical Capo 4.
Composé de 5 musiciens et une chanteuse qui vont vous transporter aux rythmes d’ici et d’ailleurs…
Réservation conseillée.. Tout public
Samedi 2023-08-05 19:30:00 fin : 2023-08-05 23:30:00. EUR.
Galerie Thermale Restaurant L’Or en Bar
Contrexéville 88140 Vosges Grand Est
An evening with the Capo 4 musical group.
Composed of 5 musicians and a singer who will transport you to the rhythms of here and elsewhere …
Reservations recommended.
Una velada con el grupo musical Capo 4.
Formado por 5 músicos y una cantante, te transportarán a los ritmos de aquí y de otros lugares…
Se recomienda reservar.
Abend mit der Musikgruppe Capo 4.
Bestehend aus 5 Musikern und einer Sängerin, die Sie zu den Rhythmen von hier und anderswo entführen werden…
Reservierung empfohlen.
