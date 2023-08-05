SOIREE MUSICALE « CAPO 4 » Galerie Thermale Contrexéville, 5 août 2023, Contrexéville.

Contrexéville,Vosges

Soirée avec le groupe musical Capo 4.

Composé de 5 musiciens et une chanteuse qui vont vous transporter aux rythmes d’ici et d’ailleurs…

Réservation conseillée.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-08-05 19:30:00 fin : 2023-08-05 23:30:00. EUR.

Galerie Thermale Restaurant L’Or en Bar

Contrexéville 88140 Vosges Grand Est



An evening with the Capo 4 musical group.

Composed of 5 musicians and a singer who will transport you to the rhythms of here and elsewhere …

Reservations recommended.

Una velada con el grupo musical Capo 4.

Formado por 5 músicos y una cantante, te transportarán a los ritmos de aquí y de otros lugares…

Se recomienda reservar.

Abend mit der Musikgruppe Capo 4.

Bestehend aus 5 Musikern und einer Sängerin, die Sie zu den Rhythmen von hier und anderswo entführen werden…

Reservierung empfohlen.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-07 par DESTINATION VITTEL-CONTREXEVILLE