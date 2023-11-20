- Cet évènement est passé
EXPOSITION DE PEINTURES GALERIE FRANCOIS MITTERRAND Saint-Seurin-sur-l’Isle
Saint-Seurin-sur-l’Isle,Gironde
Exposition Oxana Sanson. Opération exceptionnelle « spécial Noël » avec vente des œuvres à -50%..
2023-11-20 fin : 2023-12-17 19:00:00. .
GALERIE FRANCOIS MITTERRAND SAINT SEURIN SUR L’ISLE
Saint-Seurin-sur-l’Isle 33660 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Oxana Sanson exhibition. Exceptional « Christmas special » with works sold at 50% off.
Exposición de Oxana Sanson. Oferta especial de Navidad con obras vendidas al 50% de descuento.
Ausstellung von Oxana Sanson. Außergewöhnliche Aktion « Weihnachtsspezial » mit Verkauf der Werke zu -50%.
