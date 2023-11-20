EXPOSITION DE PEINTURES GALERIE FRANCOIS MITTERRAND Saint-Seurin-sur-l’Isle, 20 novembre 2023 13:00, Saint-Seurin-sur-l'Isle.

Saint-Seurin-sur-l’Isle,Gironde

Exposition Oxana Sanson. Opération exceptionnelle « spécial Noël » avec vente des œuvres à -50%..

2023-11-20 fin : 2023-12-17 19:00:00. .

GALERIE FRANCOIS MITTERRAND SAINT SEURIN SUR L’ISLE

Saint-Seurin-sur-l’Isle 33660 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Oxana Sanson exhibition. Exceptional « Christmas special » with works sold at 50% off.

Exposición de Oxana Sanson. Oferta especial de Navidad con obras vendidas al 50% de descuento.

Ausstellung von Oxana Sanson. Außergewöhnliche Aktion « Weihnachtsspezial » mit Verkauf der Werke zu -50%.

