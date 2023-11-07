Amusons-nous, soyons fous Galerie Cinq Limoges Catégories d’Évènement: Haute-Vienne

Limoges Amusons-nous, soyons fous Galerie Cinq Limoges, 7 novembre 2023, Limoges. Amusons-nous, soyons fous 7 – 25 novembre Galerie Cinq Entrée gratuite À la demande de Françoise Dumy, le collectif d’artistes de la Galerie Cinq expose Mickey & Hazel.

Le vernissage aura lieu le vendredi 10 novembre 2023 à partir de 18h.

Présence de l’artiste à la galerie les 15 et 25 novembre 2023.

Galerie Cinq 5 boulevard Louis Blanc 87000 Limoges

2023-11-07T14:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-07T19:00:00+01:00

Détails Catégories d'Évènement: Haute-Vienne, Limoges

