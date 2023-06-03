Visite du jardin GALÉRIA ĽUDOVÍTA FULLU, 3 juin 2023, Ružomberok.

Fulla´s garden belongs to the Galllery of Ludovit Fulla in Ruzomberok. It is a part of the permanent exhibition and available for the gallery visitors. During the summer season the garden serves as the community setting for different art workshops. It is a type of the native garden with trees and shrubs wildflowers and grasses as well.

GALÉRIA ĽUDOVÍTA FULLU Dušana Makovického 1, 034 01 Ružomberok Ružomberok 034 01 Polík okres Ružomberok Région de Žilina 0905836281 https://www.sng.sk/ruzomberok

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

