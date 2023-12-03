Prenons l’air sur les chemins de Gaillan Gaillan-en-Médoc
Prenons l’air sur les chemins de Gaillan Gaillan-en-Médoc, 3 décembre 2023, Gaillan-en-Médoc.
Gaillan-en-Médoc,Gironde
L’Office de Tourisme Médoc-Vignoble vous informe :
L’association Gaillan Forme organise une randonnée pédestre sur les chemins de Gaillan. Boucle au choix 5km ou 10km.
RV au rond-point de Gaillan à 9h pour les inscriptions. Départ de la marche à 9h30.
Pour tout public.
Ravitaillement convivial à l’arrivée.
Nos amis les chiens sont les bienvenus, tenus en laisse..
2023-12-03 fin : 2023-12-03 . EUR.
Gaillan-en-Médoc 33340 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The Office de Tourisme Médoc-Vignoble informs you :
The Gaillan Forme association is organizing a hike along the Gaillan paths. Choice of 5km or 10km loop.
Meet at the Gaillan traffic circle at 9 a.m. for registration. Start of the walk at 9:30 am.
Open to all.
Refreshments at the finish.
Dogs are welcome, but must be kept on a leash.
La Oficina de Turismo de Médoc-Vignoble le informa :
La asociación Gaillan Forme organiza un paseo por los senderos de Gaillan. Se puede elegir entre un circuito de 5 km o de 10 km.
Punto de encuentro en la rotonda de Gaillan a las 9 h para inscribirse. Salida a las 9h30.
Abierto a todos.
Refrescos en la meta.
Se admiten perros, pero deben ir atados.
Das Office de Tourisme Médoc-Vignoble informiert Sie :
Der Verein Gaillan Forme organisiert eine Wanderung auf den Wegen von Gaillan. Schleife nach Wahl 5km oder 10km.
Treffpunkt am Kreisverkehr von Gaillan um 9 Uhr für die Einschreibung. Start der Wanderung um 9:30 Uhr.
Für alle Altersgruppen geeignet.
Gesellige Verpflegung am Ziel.
Unsere Hundefreunde sind willkommen und müssen an der Leine gehalten werden.
Mise à jour le 2023-11-13 par OT Médoc-Vignoble