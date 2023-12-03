Prenons l’air sur les chemins de Gaillan Gaillan-en-Médoc, 3 décembre 2023, Gaillan-en-Médoc.

Gaillan-en-Médoc,Gironde

L’Office de Tourisme Médoc-Vignoble vous informe :

L’association Gaillan Forme organise une randonnée pédestre sur les chemins de Gaillan. Boucle au choix 5km ou 10km.

RV au rond-point de Gaillan à 9h pour les inscriptions. Départ de la marche à 9h30.

Pour tout public.

Ravitaillement convivial à l’arrivée.

Nos amis les chiens sont les bienvenus, tenus en laisse..

2023-12-03 fin : 2023-12-03 . EUR.

Gaillan-en-Médoc 33340 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Office de Tourisme Médoc-Vignoble informs you :

The Gaillan Forme association is organizing a hike along the Gaillan paths. Choice of 5km or 10km loop.

Meet at the Gaillan traffic circle at 9 a.m. for registration. Start of the walk at 9:30 am.

Open to all.

Refreshments at the finish.

Dogs are welcome, but must be kept on a leash.

La Oficina de Turismo de Médoc-Vignoble le informa :

La asociación Gaillan Forme organiza un paseo por los senderos de Gaillan. Se puede elegir entre un circuito de 5 km o de 10 km.

Punto de encuentro en la rotonda de Gaillan a las 9 h para inscribirse. Salida a las 9h30.

Abierto a todos.

Refrescos en la meta.

Se admiten perros, pero deben ir atados.

Das Office de Tourisme Médoc-Vignoble informiert Sie :

Der Verein Gaillan Forme organisiert eine Wanderung auf den Wegen von Gaillan. Schleife nach Wahl 5km oder 10km.

Treffpunkt am Kreisverkehr von Gaillan um 9 Uhr für die Einschreibung. Start der Wanderung um 9:30 Uhr.

Für alle Altersgruppen geeignet.

Gesellige Verpflegung am Ziel.

Unsere Hundefreunde sind willkommen und müssen an der Leine gehalten werden.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-13 par OT Médoc-Vignoble