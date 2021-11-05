Orléans Novotel Orléans la source Loiret, Orléans Gael Horellou Organ Trio Novotel Orléans la source Orléans Catégories d’évènement: Loiret

Novotel Orléans la source, le vendredi 5 novembre à 19:30

Quand trois musiciens extremement actifs se reunissent pour l’amour du swing et du groove.Ces trois la ne comptent plus les collaborations tant ils sont presents sur la scene jazz française depuis quelques années. Gael Horellou au saxophone alto,Frederic Nardin au Hammond B3 et Antoine Paganotti a la batterie jouent des compositions ainsi que des standards de la grande de tradition du jazz. Album “Roy” (Petit Label 2014) Album “Moral de Fer” (Petit Label 2016 ) [http://www.gaelhorellou.com/projet/organ-trio/](http://www.gaelhorellou.com/projet/organ-trio/) Gael Horellou ORGAN TRIO Fred Nardin _ orgue Antoine Paganotti – batterie Gael Horellou – saxalto

gratuit

gratuit

Dîner Concert Jazz Novotel Orléans la source 45100 Orléans

2021-11-05T19:30:00 2021-11-05T21:30:00

