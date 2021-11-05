Gael Horellou Organ Trio Novotel Orléans la source Orléans
Novotel Orléans la source, le vendredi 5 novembre à 19:30
Quand trois musiciens extremement actifs se reunissent pour l’amour du swing et du groove.Ces trois la ne comptent plus les collaborations tant ils sont presents sur la scene jazz française depuis quelques années. Gael Horellou au saxophone alto,Frederic Nardin au Hammond B3 et Antoine Paganotti a la batterie jouent des compositions ainsi que des standards de la grande de tradition du jazz. Album “Roy” (Petit Label 2014) Album “Moral de Fer” (Petit Label 2016 ) [http://www.gaelhorellou.com/projet/organ-trio/](http://www.gaelhorellou.com/projet/organ-trio/) Gael Horellou ORGAN TRIO Fred Nardin _ orgue Antoine Paganotti – batterie Gael Horellou – saxalto
gratuit
Dîner Concert Jazz
Novotel Orléans la source 45100 Orléans Loiret
2021-11-05T19:30:00 2021-11-05T21:30:00