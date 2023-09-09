Gabriac en fête Gabriac, 9 septembre 2023, Gabriac.

Gabriac,Aveyron

Le village de Gabriac organise son traditionnel week-end festif sur 3 jours : vide grenier, animations, thé dansant et repas…..

2023-09-09 fin : 2023-09-10 . 5 EUR.

Gabriac 12340 Aveyron Occitanie



The village of Gabriac is organizing its traditional 3-day weekend festivities: garage sale, entertainment, tea dance and meal….

El pueblo de Gabriac organiza durante 3 días su tradicional fin de semana festivo: venta de garaje, animaciones, baile del té y comida….

Das Dorf Gabriac organisiert sein traditionelles Festwochenende an drei Tagen: Flohmarkt, Animationen, Tanztee und Essen….

Mise à jour le 2023-08-23 par OT Terres d’Aveyron