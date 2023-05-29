L’ASSOCIATION PILAMAYAM FÊTE LA NATURE AU POISSON FA Chemin de Montcounil, 29 mai 2023, Gabian.

De 10h à 12h : Découvrons les plantes comestibles avec Nathalie Barthe, prévoir chaussures de marche, chapeau, carnet de note et de l’eau. La Bartassière vous emmène sur les chemins de l’alimentation primaire. Comment reconnaître les plantes sauvages nourricières encore présentes. De 12h à 14h Assiettes végétale maison bio sur réservation. Accès : fléchage depuis la sortie de Gabian vers Bédarieux.

2023-05-29 à ; fin : 2023-05-29 . .

Chemin de Montcounil

Gabian 34320 Hérault Occitanie



From 10am to 12pm: Let’s discover edible plants with Nathalie Barthe, bring walking shoes, hat, notebook and water. Bartassière will take you on the paths of primary food. How to recognize the wild food plants still present. From 12:00 to 14:00. Home-made organic vegetal plates on reservation. Access : signposting from the exit of Gabian towards Bédarieux

De 10:00 a 12:00: Descubramos las plantas comestibles con Nathalie Barthe, traiga zapatos para caminar, sombrero, cuaderno y agua. La Bartassière le llevará a recorrer las fuentes primarias de alimentos. Cómo reconocer las plantas silvestres comestibles aún presentes. De 12.00 a 14.00 h Platos caseros de verduras ecológicas previa reserva. Acceso: señalizado desde la salida de Gabian en dirección a Bédarieux

Von 10:00 bis 12:00 Uhr: Entdecken wir essbare Pflanzen mit Nathalie Barthe. Nehmen Sie Wanderschuhe, Hut, Notizbuch und Wasser mit. La Bartassière führt Sie auf die Wege der Primärnahrung. Wie Sie die noch vorhandenen wilden Nahrungspflanzen erkennen können. Von 12:00 bis 14:00 Uhr Hausgemachte pflanzliche Bio-Teller auf Reservierung. Zugang: Beschilderung ab der Ausfahrt Gabian in Richtung Bédarieux

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par OT AVANT-MONTS