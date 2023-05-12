Apéro-concert Capsula 108 rue Léon Jouhaux, 12 mai 2023, Fumel.

Le groupe basque, né en Argentine « Capsula », c’est un tsunami de sons sauvages des années soixante-dix, du glam au garage avec un souffle de psychédélisme d’Amérique du Sud. Leur énergie va vous attraper à coup sûr !.

108 rue Léon Jouhaux Café le 109

Fumel 47500 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Basque group, born in Argentina, « Capsula », is a tsunami of wild sounds from the seventies, from glam to garage with a breath of South American psychedelia. Their energy will catch you for sure!

La banda vasca de origen argentino ‘Capsula’ es un tsunami de sonidos setenteros salvajes, del glam al garage con un soplo de psicodelia sudamericana. Su energía te atrapará

Die baskische, in Argentinien geborene Band « Capsula » ist ein Tsunami aus wilden Klängen der siebziger Jahre, von Glam bis Garage mit einem Hauch von südamerikanischer Psychedelik. Ihre Energie wird Sie garantiert packen!

