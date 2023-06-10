FESTIVAL DE FROVILLE ‘SUR UN NUAGE: SIESTE MUSICALE’ 16 Rue Principale, 10 juin 2023, Froville.

Un accordéon et un chanteur viennent susurrer la musique de Bach au creux de l’oreille.

Un moment intime et de grande proximité entre le public et les interprètes. Parents et enfants s’installent dans un dispositif molletonné conçu pour leur permettre de lâcher prise et de se laisser porter, comme sur un nuage…

Pour les 3 à 7 ans et leurs parents !. Tout public

Samedi 2023-06-10 à 16:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-10 . 0 EUR.

16 Rue Principale

Froville 54290 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



An accordion and a singer come to whisper Bach’s music in the hollow of the ear.

An intimate moment of great closeness between the audience and the performers. Parents and children settle down in a soft device designed to allow them to let go and be carried away, as if on a cloud?

For 3 to 7 year olds and their parents!

Un acordeón y una cantante susurran al oído la música de Bach.

Un momento íntimo de gran cercanía entre el público y los intérpretes. Padres e hijos se acomodan en un suave dispositivo diseñado para dejarse llevar, como en una nube?

Para niños de 3 a 7 años y sus padres

Ein Akkordeon und ein Sänger flüstern Ihnen die Musik von Bach ins Ohr.

Ein intimer Moment der Nähe zwischen dem Publikum und den Interpreten. Eltern und Kinder setzen sich in eine gepolsterte Vorrichtung, die es ihnen ermöglicht, loszulassen und sich wie auf einer Wolke tragen zu lassen?

Für Kinder von 3 bis 7 Jahren und ihre Eltern!

