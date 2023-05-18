LA BOUGEOTTE: CARROUSEL TITANOS Avenue de la Libération, 18 mai 2023, Frouard.

Théâtre forain avec la compagnie TITANOS (avec Valentin Malartre, Jacob Vandenburgh et Pierre Galotte)

Dès 2 ans.

Spectacle proposé en continu et en accès libre:

le jeudi 18 mai entre 14h30 et 18h30 (pause de 16h30 à 17h00)

et le vendredi 19 mai de 16h00 à 21h00 (pause de 18h à 19h)

Attraction délicieusement régressive, ce carroussel cagneux est né de l’accumulation de matières mi-volées, mi-récupérées et sauvagement assemblées. Franky, Charlie et l’Alsacien, invitent enfants et humains à entrer dans leur univers foutraque. Deux consignes pour monter à bord: vaccin DT polio à jour et interdiction de ne pas s’amuser !. Tout public

Jeudi 2023-05-18 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-18 16:30:00. 0 EUR.

Avenue de la Libération

Frouard 54390 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Fairground theater with the TITANOS company (with Valentin Malartre, Jacob Vandenburgh and Pierre Galotte)

From 2 years old.

Continuous show with free access:

thursday, May 18 from 2:30 to 6:30 pm (break from 4:30 to 5 pm)

and Friday May 19 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm (break from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm)

A delightfully regressive attraction, this cunning carousel is born from the accumulation of half stolen, half recovered and wildly assembled materials. Franky, Charlie and the Alsatian, invite children and humans to enter their crazy universe. Two instructions to get on board: up-to-date DT polio vaccine and a ban on not having fun!

Teatro de feria con la compañía TITANOS (con Valentin Malartre, Jacob Vandenburgh y Pierre Galotte)

A partir de 2 años.

Espectáculo continuo con acceso libre:

jueves 18 de mayo de 14.30 a 18.30 h (pausa de 16.30 a 17 h)

y viernes 19 de mayo de 16.00 a 21.00 h (pausa de 18.00 a 19.00 h)

Atracción deliciosamente regresiva, este astuto carrusel nace de la acumulación de materiales medio robados, medio recuperados y salvajemente ensamblados. Franky, Charlie y el Alsaciano invitan a niños y humanos a entrar en su loco mundo. Dos instrucciones para subir a bordo: ¡vacuna antipoliomielítica DT al día y prohibición de no divertirse!

Jahrmarkttheater mit der TITANOS-Kompanie (mit Valentin Malartre, Jacob Vandenburgh und Pierre Galotte)

Ab 2 Jahren.

Die Aufführung wird fortlaufend angeboten und ist frei zugänglich:

donnerstag, den 18. Mai zwischen 14:30 und 18:30 Uhr (Pause von 16:30 bis 17:00 Uhr)

und Freitag, den 19. Mai von 16.00 bis 21.00 Uhr (Pause von 18.00 bis 19.00 Uhr)

Dieses knochige Karussell ist eine herrlich regressive Attraktion, die aus einer Ansammlung von halb gestohlenen, halb geretteten und wild zusammengesetzten Materialien entstanden ist. Franky, Charlie und der Elsässer laden Kinder und Menschen ein, in ihr verrücktes Universum einzutreten. Um an Bord zu gehen, müssen Sie eine aktuelle DT-Polio-Impfung haben und dürfen sich nicht amüsieren!

Mise à jour le 2023-04-11 par TOURISME BASSIN de POMPEY