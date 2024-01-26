Pelote basque : Main nue – 2 à 2 Fronton Daniel Ugarte Hendaye, 1 décembre 2023, Hendaye.

Hendaye,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Serie B Liga : Egiguren V – Ezkuza // Zubizarreta III – Ugartemendia

LEP M Liga : ELORDI – REZUSTA // PEÑA II – ALBISU.
Fronton Daniel Ugarte Rue Pellot
Hendaye 64700 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par Hendaye Tourisme & Commerce