CINÉ-RELAX À FRONTIGNAN : L’INCROYABLE NOEL DE SHAUN LE MOUTON Frontignan, 10 décembre 2023 14:00, Frontignan.

Frontignan,Hérault

Les séances de Ciné Relax (ex-Ciné-Ma Différence) ce sont des séances chaleureuses et adaptées, où chacun, avec ou sans handicap, est accueilli et respecté tel qu’il est.

Les séances sont ouvertes à tous..

Ciné Relax (formerly Ciné-Ma Différence) offers a warm and friendly environment where everyone, with or without a disability, is welcomed and respected as they are.

The sessions are open to all.

Ciné Relax (antes Ciné-Ma Différence) ofrece un entorno cálido y acogedor donde todo el mundo, con o sin discapacidad, es bienvenido y respetado tal como es.

Las sesiones están abiertas a todo el mundo.

Die Sitzungen von Ciné Relax (ehemals Ciné-Ma Différence) sind warme und angepasste Sitzungen, in denen jeder, ob mit oder ohne Behinderung, willkommen geheißen und respektiert wird, so wie er ist.

Die Vorführungen sind für alle offen.

