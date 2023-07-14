Spectacle : « Porté par le vent » Front de mer Arcachon, 14 juillet 2023, Arcachon.

Arcachon,Gironde

A l’occasion de la soirée de la Fête Nationale, une atmosphère légère et poétique soufflera sur le Front de mer d’Arcachon pour un ballet envoûtant. Un déploiement de lumières, de couleurs et de formes au gré du vent avec le ciel étoilé et le Bassin pour toile de fond…

Cette création éolienne de la Compagnie « Porté par le vent » invite à une nouvelle contemplation du ciel, révélant sa dimension onirique et laissant place à l’imaginaire de chacun.

Petits et grands, embarquez pour un voyage féerique à travers le vent, la lumière et le son.

Cinq belles créatures colorées de 15 mètres de long vous donnent rendez-vous pour un doux moment de poésie….

2023-07-14

Front de mer

Arcachon 33120 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



On the evening of the Fête Nationale, a light, poetic atmosphere blows across Arcachon?s waterfront in a spellbinding ballet. A display of lights, colors and shapes in the wind, with the starry sky and the Bassin as a backdrop?

This wind-powered creation by Compagnie « Porté par le vent » invites you to contemplate the sky in a new way, revealing its dreamlike dimension and leaving room for your imagination.

Young and old alike, embark on a magical journey through wind, light and sound.

Five colorful, 15-meter-long creatures invite you to join them for a sweet moment of poetry?

La noche del Día de la Bastilla, una atmósfera ligera y poética recorrerá el paseo marítimo de Arcachon en un ballet fascinante. Un despliegue de luces, colores y formas al viento, con el cielo estrellado y el Bassin como telón de fondo?

Esta creación eólica de la Compagnie « Porté par le vent » invita a contemplar el cielo de otra manera, revelando su dimensión onírica y dando rienda suelta a la imaginación.

Grandes y pequeños podrán embarcarse en un viaje mágico a través del viento, la luz y el sonido.

Cinco coloridas criaturas de 15 metros de largo te invitan a unirte a ellas en un dulce momento de poesía..

Am Abend des Nationalfeiertags wird an der Strandpromenade von Arcachon eine leichte und poetische Atmosphäre herrschen und ein bezauberndes Ballett veranstaltet. Die Lichter, Farben und Formen werden vom Wind getrieben, während der Sternenhimmel und das Bassin den Hintergrund bilden

Diese Windkreation der Compagnie « Porté par le vent » lädt zu einer neuen Betrachtung des Himmels ein, enthüllt seine traumhafte Dimension und lässt Raum für die Vorstellungskraft eines jeden Einzelnen.

Groß und Klein begeben sich auf eine märchenhafte Reise durch Wind, Licht und Klang.

Fünf farbenfrohe, 15 Meter lange Kreaturen laden Sie ein, einen Moment der Poesie zu erleben?

