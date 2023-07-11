INITIATION AU CARNET NATURALISTE Freyming-Merlebach, 12 juillet 2023, Freyming-Merlebach.

Freyming-Merlebach,Moselle

Vous apprendrez à tenir un carnet de terrain naturaliste pour noter vos observations, vos questionnements, vos découvertes…etc. Cette activité s’adresse à tout le monde, que vous recherchiez un outil d’exploration scientifique, un carnet d’art ou même de poésie, que vous sachiez dessiner ou pas du tout, que vous ayez des connaissances sur la nature ou pas du tout ! Pour les adultes comme pour les enfants, ce passe-temps s’adapte et développe vos capacités d’observation, votre curiosité et votre émerveillement pour la nature de façon amusante, avec une méthode vraiment facile. Le matériel de base (papier et crayon) est fourni. Sur inscription auprès de l’Office de tourisme.. Tout public

Mercredi 10:00:00 fin : . 3 EUR.

You’ll learn how to keep a naturalist field notebook to record your observations, your questions, your discoveries…etc. This activity is for everyone, whether you’re looking for a scientific exploration tool, an art or even a poetry notebook, whether you can draw or not, whether you know something about nature or not at all! For adults and children alike, this hobby adapts to and develops your powers of observation, curiosity and wonder about nature in a fun, really easy way. Basic materials (paper and pencil) are provided. Registration required at the Tourist Office.

Aprenderás a llevar un cuaderno de campo naturalista para anotar tus observaciones, tus preguntas, tus descubrimientos, etc. Esta actividad es para todos, tanto si buscas una herramienta de exploración científica como un cuaderno de arte o incluso poesía, tanto si sabes dibujar como si no, tanto si sabes algo de naturaleza como si no Tanto para adultos como para niños, este pasatiempo se adapta y desarrolla tu capacidad de observación, curiosidad y asombro por la naturaleza de una forma divertida y realmente fácil. Se proporciona material básico (papel y lápiz). Inscripción obligatoria en la Oficina de Turismo.

Sie lernen, ein naturalistisches Feldbuch zu führen, um Ihre Beobachtungen, Fragen, Entdeckungen…etc. festzuhalten. Diese Aktivität ist für jeden geeignet, egal ob Sie ein Werkzeug für wissenschaftliche Erkundungen, ein Kunstbuch oder sogar ein Poesiebuch suchen, ob Sie zeichnen können oder nicht, ob Sie etwas über die Natur wissen oder nicht! Sowohl für Erwachsene als auch für Kinder ist dieses Hobby geeignet und fördert Ihre Beobachtungsgabe, Ihre Neugier und Ihr Staunen über die Natur auf unterhaltsame Weise und mit einer wirklich einfachen Methode. Die Grundausstattung (Papier und Bleistift) wird zur Verfügung gestellt. Nach Anmeldung beim Fremdenverkehrsamt.

