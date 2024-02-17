MARTY « ALLEZ, LA BISE ! » 1 Place des Alliés, 17 février 2024, Freyming-Merlebach.

Dans son premier spectacle, Thomas Marty se pose les questions : comment devient-on un pré-Daron ? A quel moment tu préfères le confort au style ?

Avec simplicité et une pointe de nostalgie, il vous embarque dans ses anecdotes… vraiment complicado !

Un spectacle d’observation où les spectateurs se reconnaîtront.

Et comme il le dit si bien : « Allez, la bise ! ». Tout public

Samedi 2024-02-17 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2024-02-17 22:00:00. 24 EUR.

1 Place des Alliés

Freyming-Merlebach 57800 Moselle Grand Est



In his first show, Thomas Marty asks the questions: how do you become a pre-Daron? At what point do you prefer comfort to style?

With simplicity and a touch of nostalgia, he embarks you in his anecdotes… really complicado!

A show of observation where the spectators will recognize themselves.

And as he says so well: « Come on, kiss me! »

En su primer programa, Thomas Marty se plantea las siguientes preguntas: ¿Cómo se llega a ser un predarón? ¿En qué momento se prefiere la comodidad al estilo?

Con sencillez y un toque de nostalgia, te lleva a lo largo de sus anécdotas… ¡realmente complicadas!

Un espectáculo de observación en el que el público se reconocerá.

Y como él muy bien dice: « ¡Venga, bésame!

In seiner ersten Show stellt sich Thomas Marty die Fragen: Wie wird man ein Pre-Daron? In welchem Moment zieht man Bequemlichkeit dem Stil vor?

Mit Einfachheit und einem Hauch von Nostalgie nimmt er Sie mit in seine Anekdoten… really complicado!

Eine Beobachtungsshow, in der sich die Zuschauer wiedererkennen werden.

Und wie er so schön sagt: « Allez, la kise! »

Mise à jour le 2023-04-13 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DE FREYMING-MERLEBACH