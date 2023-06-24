SPECTACLE DU THÉÂTRE DE LA PAROLE 21 rue de la Croix, 24 juin 2023, Freyming-Merlebach.

Dans le cadre de l’évènement « Bibliothèques en scène », La troupe du « Théâtre de la parole » organise un spectacle dans l@ Médiathèque.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-06-24 à 11:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-24 13:00:00. 0 EUR.

21 rue de la Croix Médiathèque

Freyming-Merlebach 57800 Moselle Grand Est



Within the framework of the event « Bibliothèques en scène », the troop of the « Théâtre de la parole » organizes a spectacle in the Médiathèque.

En el marco de « Bibliothèques en scène », la compañía « Théâtre de la parole » organiza un espectáculo en la Médiathèque.

Im Rahmen der Veranstaltung « Bibliotheken in Szene » veranstaltet die Theatergruppe « Théâtre de la parole » eine Aufführung in der Mediathek.

