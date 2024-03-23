French language Week – Grand finale Alliance Française de Port Harcourt Port-Harcourt, samedi 23 mars 2024.

French language Week – Grand finale Événement se déroulant dans le cadre de la Journée internationale de la Francophonie 2024 Samedi 23 mars, 16h00 Alliance Française de Port Harcourt Entrée libre

️ Join the global community of French-speaking individuals for the grand celebration of the 2024 edition of Francophonie at Alliance Française de Port Harcourt this Saturday.

Francophonie is a global community of French-speaking countries who share a common language and culture that celebrates the cultural diversities among the Francophones and those who promote the French language.

♿ Outlined activities include French book sales, food fair, Art & Craft exhibition all ending with a live concert.

Save the date and plan to attend!

️Date: Saturday, 23rd March, 2024

Alliance Française de Port Harcourt Port Harcourt, Nigeria Port-Harcourt État de Rivers

Alliance Française Port Harcourt