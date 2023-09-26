Journée Européenne des langues French-German Cultural Center Ramallah
Journée Européenne des langues French-German Cultural Center Ramallah, 26 septembre 2023, Ramallah.
Journée Européenne des langues Mardi 26 septembre, 10h00 French-German Cultural Center Entrée gratuite
Cours d’initiation aux langues
Adultes
14h-15h / 16h-17h / 18h-19h : Allemand
15h-16h / 18h-19h : Italien
14h-15h / 18h-19h : Français
16h-17h : Arabe
17h-18h : Espagnol
18h-19h : Galicien
Enfants
15h-16h : Allemand
16h-17h : Français (6-10 ans)
16h-17h : Français (3-5 ans)
Adolescents
15h-16h / 18h-19h : Allemand
18h-19h : Français
Cours d’initiation à la danse
14h-15h : Dabkeh
19h-20h : Salsa
20h-21h : Tango
Activités pour enfants
15h-17h : Maquillage
17h-18h : Conte en anglais
17h30-18h30 : Contes en allemand et en arabe
Musique
14h-15h : Concert de flamenco en direct avec Saed Qawasmi
18h-19h : Session DJ avec Dongull
21h à 22h30 : Concert de violoncelle
Jeux
10h-13h : Chasse au trésor avec Action Bound
10h-13h : Jeux en allemand
17h-19h : Jeux de société en différentes langues
18h-19h : Karaoke
19h-20h : Quiz Night
Technologie créative
Toute la journée : Casques VR
Toute la journée : Micro-Folie
De 10h à 16h30 : Enregistrez votre propre podcast
De 13h à 22h30 : Culturethèque
9h-17h : Expositions
- The taste of Watermelon
- Palestine Heritage Trail
19h-21h : Cinéma
Mobilité Internationale en France et en Allemagne
12-16h : DAAD
15h-16h : Campus France
12-17h : Restauration
- Solo Pasta
- Pâtisseries et café
Après 17h : Food trucks
French-German Cultural Center 12 Al Salam st, Ramallah Ramallah 603 Ramallah Altahtah Zone A [{« type »: « email », « value »: « Info@iframallah.org »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-09-26T09:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-26T21:30:00+02:00
2023-09-26T09:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-26T21:30:00+02:00
#EDL #Institutfrançaisramallah #Institutfrançaisjérusalem #FGCI #Kulturesembleramallah