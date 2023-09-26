Journée Européenne des langues French-German Cultural Center Ramallah Catégories d’Évènement: Ramallah

Zone A Journée Européenne des langues French-German Cultural Center Ramallah, 26 septembre 2023, Ramallah. Journée Européenne des langues Mardi 26 septembre, 10h00 French-German Cultural Center Entrée gratuite Cours d’initiation aux langues Adultes

14h-15h / 16h-17h / 18h-19h : Allemand

15h-16h / 18h-19h : Italien

14h-15h / 18h-19h : Français

16h-17h : Arabe

17h-18h : Espagnol

18h-19h : Galicien

Enfants

15h-16h : Allemand

16h-17h : Français (6-10 ans)

16h-17h : Français (3-5 ans)

Adolescents

15h-16h / 18h-19h : Allemand

18h-19h : Français Cours d’initiation à la danse 14h-15h : Dabkeh

19h-20h : Salsa

20h-21h : Tango Activités pour enfants 15h-17h : Maquillage

17h-18h : Conte en anglais

17h30-18h30 : Contes en allemand et en arabe Musique 14h-15h : Concert de flamenco en direct avec Saed Qawasmi

18h-19h : Session DJ avec Dongull

21h à 22h30 : Concert de violoncelle Jeux 10h-13h : Chasse au trésor avec Action Bound

10h-13h : Jeux en allemand

17h-19h : Jeux de société en différentes langues

18h-19h : Karaoke

19h-20h : Quiz Night Technologie créative Toute la journée : Casques VR

Toute la journée : Micro-Folie

De 10h à 16h30 : Enregistrez votre propre podcast

De 13h à 22h30 : Culturethèque 9h-17h : Expositions The taste of Watermelon

Palestine Heritage Trail 19h-21h : Cinéma Mobilité Internationale en France et en Allemagne 12-16h : DAAD

15h-16h : Campus France 12-17h : Restauration Solo Pasta Pâtisseries et café Après 17h : Food trucks French-German Cultural Center 12 Al Salam st, Ramallah Ramallah 603 Ramallah Altahtah Zone A [{« type »: « email », « value »: « Info@iframallah.org »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-09-26T09:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-26T21:30:00+02:00

