Free Folk Quartet MJC Lorraine | Vandoeuvre-lès-Nancy Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
Free Folk Quartet MJC Lorraine | Vandoeuvre-lès-Nancy Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy, vendredi 5 avril 2024.
Free Folk Quartet Portes ouvertes à l’atelier Folk ! Danses traditionnelles folk pour danseurs de tous niveaux. Vendredi 5 avril, 20h00 MJC Lorraine | Vandoeuvre-lès-Nancy Gratuit
Début : 2024-04-05T20:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-05T22:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-05T20:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-05T22:00:00+02:00
- Danse : Thérèse Husson
- Musique : Free Folk Quartet.
Ouvert à tous
MJC Lorraine | Vandoeuvre-lès-Nancy 1 rue de Lorraine, Vandoeuvre-lès-Nancy Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est
bal folk atelier