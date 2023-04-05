ECOLE MULTI SPORTS -60- Comps Lagrandville Fred- Place de la Rivière, 5 avril 2023, Alrance.

10h45 à 12h. Stade (annulé en cas de pluie) Gratuit sur inscription auprès de Fred, animateur sportif: 05 65 74 35 04 et 06 30 26 62 64 ou sur www.levezou.fr. Activités proposées: Kinball/ Tchoukball/ Basket ball..

2023-04-05 à ; fin : 2023-04-05 . EUR.

Fred- Place de la Rivière

Alrance 12430 Aveyron Occitanie



10:45am to 12pm. Stadium (cancelled in case of rain) Free on registration with Fred, sport animator: 05 65 74 35 04 and 06 30 26 62 64 or on www.levezou.fr. Proposed activities: Kinball/ Tchoukball/ Basket ball.

de 10h45 a 12h00. Estadio (cancelado en caso de lluvia) Gratuito previa inscripción con Fred, coordinador deportivo: 05 65 74 35 04 y 06 30 26 62 64 o en www.levezou.fr. Actividades propuestas: Kinball/ Tchoukball/ Baloncesto.

10:45 bis 12:00 Uhr. Stadion (wird bei Regen abgesagt) Kostenlos nach Anmeldung bei Fred, dem Sportanimateur: 05 65 74 35 04 und 06 30 26 62 64 oder auf www.levezou.fr. Angebotene Aktivitäten: Kinball/ Tchoukball/ Basketball.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-30 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DE PARELOUP LEVEZOU