Information « Comment mieux gérer ses bois ? », 21 mars 2023, Frayssinet-le-Gélat.

Le CRPF Occitanie organise une réunion d’information pour tous les propriétaires forestiers soucieux de gérer au mieux leur forêt.

Il s’agit, au cours d’une demi-journée, de vous familiariser avec un nouvel outil, réalisé pour vous : le MARTELOSCOPE qui permettra de réaliser un exercice de simulation de coupe forestière..

2023-03-21 à 13:30:00 ; fin : 2023-03-21 . .

Frayssinet-le-Gélat 46250 Lot Occitanie



The CRPF Occitanie organizes an information meeting for all the forest owners concerned with the best management of their forest.

It is a question, during half a day, of familiarizing you with a new tool, realized for you: the MARTELOSCOPE which will allow you to carry out an exercise of simulation of forest cutting.

El CRPF Occitanie organiza una reunión informativa para todos los propietarios forestales que deseen gestionar mejor su bosque.

El objetivo es familiarizarle con una nueva herramienta, creada para usted: el MARTELOSCOPE, que le permitirá realizar un ejercicio de simulación de tala forestal.

Das CRPF Okzitanien organisiert eine Informationsveranstaltung für alle Waldbesitzer, die ihren Wald bestmöglich bewirtschaften möchten.

Es geht darum, Sie im Laufe eines halben Tages mit einem neuen, für Sie entwickelten Werkzeug vertraut zu machen: dem MARTELOSCOPE, mit dem Sie eine Übung zur Simulation von Waldschlägen durchführen können.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-16 par OT Cazals-Salviac