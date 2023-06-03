Visite du jardin FRANCÚZSKY PARK PRI KAŠTIELI V MARKUŠOVCIACH, 3 juin 2023, Markušovce.

Visite du jardin 3 et 4 juin FRANCÚZSKY PARK PRI KAŠTIELI V MARKUŠOVCIACH

The area of the Máriássy Manor in Markušovce consists of the oldest building of a Renaissance mansion (1643), outbuildings on the east and west sides and at the back, one can find the building of Dardanely Summer House – one of the most beautiful examples of Rococo architecture in Slovakia, as well as a caretaker house. Objects are centered around spacious park in the French style as solitaires. The establishment of the park in Markušovce is related to the period of the Rococo style rebuilding of the Máriássy mansion (1773 – 1778) and the establishment of the baroque garden pavilion – Dardanely (start of construction in 1775). On weekend 2-3 June 2018 you can visit the park with a small exhibition of its history and development for free. In the park area you will also be able to visit with a guide a Renaissance mansion with an exhibition of historical furniture and interior accessories arranged chronologically from the 17th century to the early 20th century, or the newly renovated Dardanely summer-house, known for its unique exhibition of historical musical instruments.

FRANCÚZSKY PARK PRI KAŠTIELI V MARKUŠOVCIACH Michalská 55 a 59, Markušovce Markušovce 053 21 Markušovce okres Spišská Nová Ves Région de Košice 917 746 339 https://muzeumspisa.com/

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

