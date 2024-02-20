Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Francophonie 2024: Art, culture, screening Alliance Française de Lagos Falomo

Francophonie 2024: Art, culture, screening Alliance Française de Lagos Falomo, mardi 20 février 2024.

Francophonie 2024: Art, culture, screening Événement se déroulant dans le cadre de la Journée internationale de la Francophonie 2024 Mardi 20 février, 14h00 Alliance Française de Lagos Sur inscription

Début : 2024-02-20T14:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-20T20:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-02-20T14:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-20T20:00:00+01:00

Join us for Francophonie 2024 as we experience some of the best of French language and Francophone cultures.
For Francophonie 2024, @franceinnigeria, @canada_nigeria and @embassyofswitzerlandinnigeria will be hosting you at @af.lagos for a memorable day featuring remarkable French movies, engaging conversations and more. #francophonie
Since 1970, Francophonie celebrates the diversity of Francophone cultures all over the world. This year’s spotlight at Alliance Française is on the movie industry with the theme « Créer, Innover et Entreprendre en Français ».
You’re in for an eventful day.
Events Schedule:
> Créer, Innover et Entreprendre en Français
Wednesday, 20th March
⏰ 2pm – 9pm
Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Center
9 Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos (In the Gallery)
FREE Admission/RSVP via link in Bio !

Alliance Française de Lagos 9 Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria Falomo Ikoyi Eti Osa État de Lagos

Alliance Française Lagos

