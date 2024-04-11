Frances and the Majesties • Hot Face / Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC Paris, jeudi 11 avril 2024.

de 19h00 à 23h00

.Tout public. gratuit

Pour les fans de… The Brian Jonestown Massacre, 13th Floor Elevator & Stereolab

FRANCES AND THE MAJESTIES (22h00)

(Psych rock – Londres, UK)

Frances and The Maiesties are a seven-piece band based in London. Their diverse backgrounds (from Italy to Morocco, via the UK) are reflected in the bands fresh, eclectic sound.

Their latest EP, All of Time, was released on Friday the 10th of November 2023. The band’s new work marks a significant departure from their previous releases. From a modern 60s sound, the new tracks shift towards a jazzier, synth-led, electronic blend that stays true to the cinematic features that always characterised the them.

Melancholy still tinges Frances and the Majesties’ music, even more so with the new, soulful vocal approach of the upcoming release.

https://open.spotify.com/album/2ktZY7bTLkj56evpdkkt46…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KfK_L8Fbq-g…

HOT FACE (21h00)

(Garage punk – Londres, UK)

3 piece garage-punk band from London.

FFO / Si vous aimez : 13 Floor Elevators, Bad brains, Mothers Of Invention

https://open.spotify.com/track/1EFIoPGnHF0cDzyXZCT8P5…

La suite de la programmation arrive très vite !

———————————

Entrée gratuite

• Ouverture des portes à 19h00

• Happy Hour de 19h à 20h

• Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d’une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr

———————————

SUPERSONIC

9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris

Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)

