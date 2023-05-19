CONCERT : LES SALES MAJESTÉS / KOMPTOIR CHAOS Espace André Richard Fraize
CONCERT : LES SALES MAJESTÉS / KOMPTOIR CHAOS Espace André Richard, 19 mai 2023, Fraize.
Organisé par l’association « Les Enfants du Rock 88 ».
Boissons et restauration sur place.. Tout public
Vendredi 2023-05-19 à 19:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-19 22:00:00. 20 EUR.
Espace André Richard Rue du Pont de la Forge
Fraize 88230 Vosges Grand Est
Organized by the association « Les Enfants du Rock 88 ».
Drinks and food on the spot.
Organizado por la asociación « Les Enfants du Rock 88 ».
Bebidas y comida in situ.
Organisiert von der Vereinigung « Les Enfants du Rock 88 ».
Getränke und Essen vor Ort.
Mise à jour le 2023-04-17 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES