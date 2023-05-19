mar 25 avril 2023
CONCERT : LES SALES MAJESTÉS / KOMPTOIR CHAOS Espace André Richard Fraize

CONCERT : LES SALES MAJESTÉS / KOMPTOIR CHAOS Espace André Richard, 19 mai 2023, Fraize.

Organisé par l’association « Les Enfants du Rock 88 ».
Boissons et restauration sur place.. Tout public
Vendredi 2023-05-19 à 19:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-19 22:00:00. 20 EUR.
Espace André Richard Rue du Pont de la Forge
Fraize 88230 Vosges Grand Est

Organized by the association « Les Enfants du Rock 88 ».
Drinks and food on the spot.

Organizado por la asociación « Les Enfants du Rock 88 ».
Bebidas y comida in situ.

Organisiert von der Vereinigung « Les Enfants du Rock 88 ».
Getränke und Essen vor Ort.

19 mai 2023
Espace André Richard
Espace André Richard Rue du Pont de la Forge
Fraize
Vosges
Espace André Richard Fraize

