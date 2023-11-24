CERCLE DE CHANTS SACRÉS ET DE PAIX Fozières, 24 novembre 2023, Fozières.

Fozières,Hérault

Un rendez-vous d’êtres humains, un cercle de chants sacrés ouvre un espace de chants accessibles à tous, novices et initiés.

Durant deux heures, partage des chants inspirants (chants indiens, amérindiens, espagnols, chants-médecine…). Composés de quelques phrases simples de sagesse et de paix se réfèrent à la nature, aux éléments, à l’univers et à plus grand que nous, sans religion particulière..

2023-11-24 19:00:00 fin : 2023-11-24 21:00:00. EUR.

Fozières 34700 Hérault Occitanie



A gathering of human beings, a sacred song circle opens up a space for singing accessible to all, novices and initiates alike.

For two hours, share inspiring songs (Indian, Amerindian, Spanish, medicine songs, etc.). Composed of a few simple phrases of wisdom and peace, they refer to nature, the elements, the universe and greater than ourselves, without any particular religion.

Reunión de seres humanos, un círculo de canto sagrado abre un espacio de canto accesible a todos, novatos e iniciados.

Durante dos horas, se comparten cantos inspiradores (indios, amerindios, españoles, cantos medicinales, etc.). Compuestas de unas pocas frases sencillas de sabiduría y paz, hacen referencia a la naturaleza, los elementos, el universo y lo más grande que nosotros mismos, sin ningu

Ein Treffen von Menschen, ein Kreis heiliger Gesänge, öffnet einen Raum für Gesänge, die für alle zugänglich sind, Anfänger und Fortgeschrittene.

Zwei Stunden lang werden inspirierende Lieder (indianische, indianische, spanische, medizinische Lieder usw.) gesungen. Sie beziehen sich auf die Natur, die Elemente, das Universum und auf das Größere als uns, ohne besondere Religion.

