Salon du Livre Ancien et des Métiers d’Art Foyer Socio-Culturel Trélissac, 30 septembre 2023, Trélissac.

Trélissac,Dordogne

Samedi 30 Septembre et Dimanche 1 Octobre

Salon du Livre Ancien et des Métiers d’Art

Foyer Socio-Culturel

Ce salon regroupera des exposants de livres et bouquins mais aussi des artisans d’art : bijoutiers, peintres, couturiers, dentelliers, sculpteurs, maroquiniers !

Le public sera à même de les voir évoluer dans leur quotidien.

Entrée Libre 9h – 18h

Organisé par l’association Restauration et Reliure d’Art

Contact >

Monsieur Lambert

06 32 06 54 22.

Foyer Socio-Culturel

Trélissac 24750 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1

Antiquarian Book and Arts and Crafts Fair

Foyer Socio-Culturel

This fair will bring together exhibitors of books and antiquarian crafts: jewelers, painters, dressmakers, lacemakers, sculptors and leatherworkers!

The public will be able to watch them as they go about their daily lives.

Free admission 9am – 6pm

Organized by Association Restauration et Reliure d’Art

Contact >

Mr Lambert

06 32 06 54 22

Sábado 30 de septiembre y domingo 1 de octubre

Feria del Libro Antiguo y de Artesanía

Foyer Socio-Cultural

Esta feria reunirá a expositores de libros y obras de arte, pero también a artesanos: joyeros, pintores, modistas, encajeras, escultores, ¡cueros!

El público podrá verlos en su vida cotidiana.

Entrada gratuita de 9.00 a 18.00 horas

Organizado por la Association Restauration et Reliure d’Art

Contacto

Sr. Lambert

06 32 06 54 22

Samstag, 30. September und Sonntag, 1. Oktober

Messe für alte Bücher und Kunsthandwerk

Sozio-kulturelles Foyer

Auf dieser Messe werden nicht nur Aussteller von Büchern und Büchern vertreten sein, sondern auch Kunsthandwerker: Juweliere, Maler, Schneider, Spitzenklöppler, Bildhauer, Lederwarenhersteller!

Das Publikum kann ihnen dabei zusehen, wie sie sich in ihrem Alltag entwickeln.

Freier Eintritt 9h – 18h

Organisiert von der Association Restauration et Reliure d’Art (Verein für Restaurierung und Buchbinderei)

Kontakt >

Herr Lambert

06 32 06 54 22

Mise à jour le 2023-09-13 par OT de Périgueux