Salon du Livre Ancien et des Métiers d’Art Foyer Socio-Culturel Trélissac
Salon du Livre Ancien et des Métiers d’Art Foyer Socio-Culturel Trélissac, 30 septembre 2023, Trélissac.
Trélissac,Dordogne
Samedi 30 Septembre et Dimanche 1 Octobre
Salon du Livre Ancien et des Métiers d’Art
Foyer Socio-Culturel
Ce salon regroupera des exposants de livres et bouquins mais aussi des artisans d’art : bijoutiers, peintres, couturiers, dentelliers, sculpteurs, maroquiniers !
Le public sera à même de les voir évoluer dans leur quotidien.
Entrée Libre 9h – 18h
Organisé par l’association Restauration et Reliure d’Art
Contact >
Monsieur Lambert
06 32 06 54 22.
2023-09-30 fin : 2023-10-01 18:00:00. EUR.
Foyer Socio-Culturel
Trélissac 24750 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1
Antiquarian Book and Arts and Crafts Fair
Foyer Socio-Culturel
This fair will bring together exhibitors of books and antiquarian crafts: jewelers, painters, dressmakers, lacemakers, sculptors and leatherworkers!
The public will be able to watch them as they go about their daily lives.
Free admission 9am – 6pm
Organized by Association Restauration et Reliure d’Art
Contact >
Mr Lambert
06 32 06 54 22
Sábado 30 de septiembre y domingo 1 de octubre
Feria del Libro Antiguo y de Artesanía
Foyer Socio-Cultural
Esta feria reunirá a expositores de libros y obras de arte, pero también a artesanos: joyeros, pintores, modistas, encajeras, escultores, ¡cueros!
El público podrá verlos en su vida cotidiana.
Entrada gratuita de 9.00 a 18.00 horas
Organizado por la Association Restauration et Reliure d’Art
Contacto
Sr. Lambert
06 32 06 54 22
Samstag, 30. September und Sonntag, 1. Oktober
Messe für alte Bücher und Kunsthandwerk
Sozio-kulturelles Foyer
Auf dieser Messe werden nicht nur Aussteller von Büchern und Büchern vertreten sein, sondern auch Kunsthandwerker: Juweliere, Maler, Schneider, Spitzenklöppler, Bildhauer, Lederwarenhersteller!
Das Publikum kann ihnen dabei zusehen, wie sie sich in ihrem Alltag entwickeln.
Freier Eintritt 9h – 18h
Organisiert von der Association Restauration et Reliure d’Art (Verein für Restaurierung und Buchbinderei)
Kontakt >
Herr Lambert
06 32 06 54 22
Mise à jour le 2023-09-13 par OT de Périgueux