Voyage vibratoire Foyer rural Urcuray Hasparren, 4 novembre 2023, Hasparren.

Hasparren,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Le voyage vibratoire à un grand pouvoir de détente et de libération. Il permet de travailler en profondeur en agissant sur toutes les cellules de ton corps, autant physique, que subtils. Les bains sonores ont un pouvoir de transformation qui travaille sur le plan physique, émotionnel, mental et spirituel.

Avec des gongs, bols tibétains, bols de cristal, une harpe de cristal, tambours et bien d’autres instruments..

2023-11-04 fin : 2023-11-04 21:00:00. EUR.

Foyer rural Urcuray

Hasparren 64240 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Vibratory travel has great relaxing and liberating power. It allows you to work in depth, acting on every cell in your body, both physical and subtle. Sound baths have a transformative power that works on the physical, emotional, mental and spiritual levels.

With gongs, Tibetan bowls, crystal bowls, crystal harp, drums and many other instruments.

El viaje vibratorio tiene un gran poder relajante y liberador. Permite trabajar en profundidad actuando sobre cada célula del cuerpo, tanto física como sutil. Los baños de sonido tienen un poder transformador que actúa a nivel físico, emocional, mental y espiritual.

Con gongs, cuencos tibetanos, cuencos de cristal, un arpa de cristal, tambores y muchos otros instrumentos.

Die Schwingungsreise hat eine große Kraft zur Entspannung und Befreiung. Sie ermöglicht es, in der Tiefe zu arbeiten, indem sie auf alle Zellen deines Körpers einwirkt, sowohl auf die physischen als auch auf die subtilen. Klangbäder haben eine transformierende Kraft, die auf der körperlichen, emotionalen, mentalen und spirituellen Ebene wirkt.

Mit Gongs, tibetischen Klangschalen, Kristallklangschalen, einer Kristallharfe, Trommeln und vielen anderen Instrumenten.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-20 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque