Jeudi 14 décembre – Saint-Pardoux Soutiers à 20h30 – Foyer Rural

CONTE MUSICAL, tout public dès 6 ans – 1h – 10 / 8 €

LES MANGEURS DE MOTS

Parolata Sung (Brion – 86)

Des mots à manger en musique

Dans une ville étrange, on achète les mots pour pouvoir parler.

Philléas aimerait dire tellement de choses, mais il n’a pas d’argent. Alors, il erre à travers les rues de la ville, à la recherche du mot “juste”…Au fil du spectacle, les artistes mangent littéralement les mots, en fabriquent de nouveaux et s’interrogent : Comment on fait quand on n’a pas les mots pour le dire ? à quoi ça sert de parler si personne n’ écoute ?

Réservations: 05 49 71 22 37

RESAHsaison.festival@gmail.com ou sur site dans l’onglet RésAH?

Billetterie en ligne et sans frais : www.helloasso.com.

Foyer rural

Saint-Pardoux-Soutiers 79310 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Thursday, December 14th – Saint-Pardoux Soutiers at 8:30pm – Foyer Rural

CONTE MUSICAL, all ages 6 and up – 1h – 10 / 8 ?

LES MANGEURS DE MOTS

Parolata Sung (Brion – 86)

Words to eat with music

In a strange city, people buy words in order to speak.

Philléas would like to say so many things, but he has no money. So he wanders the city streets, looking for the « right » word… As the show progresses, the artists literally eat the words, making new ones and asking themselves: What do you do when you don’t have the words to say it? What’s the point of talking if nobody listens?

Reservations: 05 49 71 22 37

RESAHsaison.festival@gmail.com or on site in the RésAH? tab

Free online ticketing: www.helloasso.com

Jueves 14 de diciembre – Saint-Pardoux Soutiers a las 20h30 – Foyer Rural

CHARLA MUSICAL, para todas las edades a partir de 6 años – 1h – 10 / 8 ?

LES MANGEURS DE MOTS

Parolata Cantada (Brion – 86)

Palabras para comer con música

En una ciudad extraña, la gente compra palabras para poder hablar.

A Philléas le gustaría decir tantas cosas, pero no tiene dinero. A lo largo del espectáculo, los intérpretes se comen literalmente las palabras, creando otras nuevas y preguntándose: ¿Qué hacer cuando no se tienen palabras para decirlo? ¿De qué sirve hablar si nadie escucha?

Reservas: 05 49 71 22 37

RESAHsaison.festival@gmail.com o in situ en la pestaña RésAH?

Venta gratuita de entradas en línea: www.helloasso.com

Donnerstag, 14. Dezember – Saint-Pardoux Soutiers um 20:30 Uhr – Foyer Rural

MUSIKALISCHE ERZÄHLUNG, für alle Altersgruppen ab 6 Jahren – 1 Std. – 10 / 8 ?

DIE WORTFRESSER

Parolata Sung (Brion – 86)

Wörter, die mit Musik gegessen werden

In einer seltsamen Stadt kauft man Wörter, um sprechen zu können.

Philléas würde so gerne so viele Dinge sagen, aber er hat kein Geld. Im Laufe des Stücks essen die Künstler die Wörter buchstäblich auf, erfinden neue und fragen sich: Was macht man, wenn man keine Worte hat, um etwas zu sagen? Was nützt es zu sprechen, wenn niemand zuhört?

Reservierungen: 05 49 71 22 37

RESAHsaison.festival@gmail.com oder auf der Website unter der Registerkarte RésAH?

Online-Ticketing ohne Gebühren: www.helloasso.com

