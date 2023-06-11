Foire à tout Foyer rural Plouigneau Plouigneau Catégories d’Évènement: Finistère

Foire à tout Centre bourg Foyer rural Plouigneau Finistère

2023-06-11 09:00:00 – 2023-06-11 16:30:00

Finistère Plouigneau . Venez chiner ! objets, vêtements, accessoires, collections, jeux, livres…

Buvette et petite restauration sur place ptitsloulou29610@gmail.com +33 6 68 53 13 83 Foyer rural Centre bourg Plouigneau

