Foire à tout Foyer rural, 11 juin 2023, Plouigneau Plouigneau.
2023-06-11 09:00:00 – 2023-06-11 16:30:00
Venez chiner ! objets, vêtements, accessoires, collections, jeux, livres…
Buvette et petite restauration sur place
ptitsloulou29610@gmail.com +33 6 68 53 13 83
