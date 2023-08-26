ART EN CAMPAGNE Foyer rural Leintrey, 26 août 2023, Leintrey.

Leintrey,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Vibrez au rythme d’un atelier musical animé par Le Truck à Sons

Fabriquez vos instruments à partir d’objets de récupération et laissez-vous emporter par la création musicale.

Ateliers gratuits et ouverts à tous !

Informations et inscriptions au 03.83.71.45.84.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-08-26 15:00:00 fin : 2023-08-27 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

Foyer rural

Leintrey 54450 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Vibrate to the rhythm of a musical workshop led by Le Truck à Sons

Build your own instruments from recycled objects, and let yourself be carried away by musical creation.

Free workshops open to all!

Information and registration on 03.83.71.45.84.

Vibra al ritmo de un taller musical dirigido por Le Truck à Sons

Construye tus propios instrumentos con objetos reciclados y déjate llevar por la creación musical.

Los talleres son gratuitos y están abiertos a todos

Información e inscripciones en el 03.83.71.45.84.

Vibrieren Sie im Rhythmus eines Musikworkshops, der von Le Truck à Sons geleitet wird

Bauen Sie Ihre Instrumente aus Altgegenständen und lassen Sie sich von der musikalischen Kreation mitreißen.

Die Workshops sind kostenlos und für alle offen!

Informationen und Anmeldungen unter 03.83.71.45.84.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-21 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS