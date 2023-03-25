A tot vedent en construcion Foyer rural , Le Vignau (40)
A tot vedent en construcion Foyer rural , Le Vignau (40), 25 mars 2023, .
A tot vedent en construcion Samedi 25 mars, 20h00 Foyer rural , Le Vignau (40)
Gratuit
organisé par Ecole de Musique du Pays Grenadois
Foyer rural , Le Vignau (40) Foyer rural , 40270 Le Vignau, France [{“link”: “https://agendatrad.org/e/41147”}, {“link”: “https://agendatrad.org/”}]
19h30 : Cantèra
20h : Bal en construcion
22 h : restitution A tot vedent (musica)
23 h : Teulèra (Lucia Longue et Simon Guillaumin)
source : événement A tot vedent en construcion publié sur AgendaTrad
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-03-25T20:00:00+01:00
2023-03-26T00:00:00+01:00