Cinéma au Foyer Rural – 10 jours encore sans maman Foyer Rural L’Absie, 9 juin 2023, L'Absie.

L’Absie,Deux-Sèvres

L’ association du Foyer Rural vous propose sa séance de cinéma avec le film » 10 jours encore sans maman » de Ludovic Bernard..

2023-06-09 à ; fin : 2023-06-09 . EUR.

Foyer Rural Rue de Niort

L’Absie 79240 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Foyer Rural association invites you to its cinema screening of Ludovic Bernard’s film « 10 jours encore sans maman ».

La asociación Foyer Rural organiza una proyección cinematográfica de la película « 10 jours encore sans maman », de Ludovic Bernard.

Der Film « 10 Tage ohne Mutter » von Ludovic Bernard wird im Rahmen der Filmvorführung des Vereins Foyer Rural gezeigt.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-31 par OT Bocage Bressuirais