Cinéma au Foyer Rural – 10 jours encore sans maman Foyer Rural L’Absie L'Absie
Cinéma au Foyer Rural – 10 jours encore sans maman Foyer Rural L’Absie, 9 juin 2023, L'Absie.
L’Absie,Deux-Sèvres
L’ association du Foyer Rural vous propose sa séance de cinéma avec le film » 10 jours encore sans maman » de Ludovic Bernard..
2023-06-09 à ; fin : 2023-06-09 . EUR.
Foyer Rural Rue de Niort
L’Absie 79240 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The Foyer Rural association invites you to its cinema screening of Ludovic Bernard’s film « 10 jours encore sans maman ».
La asociación Foyer Rural organiza una proyección cinematográfica de la película « 10 jours encore sans maman », de Ludovic Bernard.
Der Film « 10 Tage ohne Mutter » von Ludovic Bernard wird im Rahmen der Filmvorführung des Vereins Foyer Rural gezeigt.
Mise à jour le 2023-05-31 par OT Bocage Bressuirais
L'Absie Deux-Sèvres