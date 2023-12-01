Voyage vibratoire Foyer rural Hasparren, 1 décembre 2023, Hasparren.

Hasparren,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Je vous propose un voyage Vibratoire avec des gongs, bols tibétains, bols de cristal, une harpe de cristal, tambours, chant et bien d’autres instruments. Le voyage vibratoire a un grand pouvoir de détente, de libération, de régénération en agissant sur toutes les cellules de votre corps : au niveau physique, émotionnel, mental et spirituel..

2023-12-01 fin : 2023-12-01 21:00:00. EUR.

Foyer rural Quartier Urcuray

Hasparren 64240 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



I propose a vibratory journey using gongs, Tibetan bowls, crystal bowls, a crystal harp, drums, singing and many other instruments. The vibratory journey has great power to relax, liberate and regenerate, acting on every cell in your body: physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually.

Te ofrezco un viaje vibratorio utilizando gongs, cuencos tibetanos, cuencos de cristal, un arpa de cristal, tambores, canto y muchos otros instrumentos. El viaje vibratorio tiene un poderoso efecto relajante, liberador y regenerador, que actúa en cada célula de tu cuerpo: física, emocional, mental y espiritualmente.

Ich biete Ihnen eine Schwingungsreise mit Gongs, tibetanischen Klangschalen, Kristallklangschalen, einer Kristallharfe, Trommeln, Gesang und vielen anderen Instrumenten an. Die Schwingungsreise hat eine große Kraft zur Entspannung, Befreiung und Regeneration, indem sie auf alle Zellen Ihres Körpers einwirkt: auf physischer, emotionaler, mentaler und spiritueller Ebene.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque