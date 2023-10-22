Exposition éphémères « peau d’arbre » Foyer Rural Concots
Concots,Lot
Venez découvrir les créations d’Ingrid, céramiste, le dimanche 22 octobre à Concots
Exposition organisée par l’Association Foyer Rural..
2023-10-22 09:00:00 fin : 2023-10-22 13:00:00. EUR.
Foyer Rural Le bourg
Concots 46260 Lot Occitanie
Come and discover the creations of Ingrid, ceramist, on Sunday October 22 in Concots
Exhibition organized by the Association Foyer Rural.
Venga a descubrir las creaciones de Ingrid, ceramista, el domingo 22 de octubre en Concots
Exposición organizada por la Asociación Foyer Rural.
Entdecken Sie die Kreationen der Keramikerin Ingrid am Sonntag, den 22. Oktober in Concots
Ausstellung, organisiert von der Association Foyer Rural.
