Cinéma à Bugeat : Une année difficile Foyer Rural Bugeat, 6 décembre 2023, Bugeat.

Bugeat,Corrèze

Une année difficile de Eric Toledano et Olivier Nakache, avec Pio Marmaï, Jonathan Cohen, Noémie Merlant : Albert et Bruno sont surendettés et en bout de course, c’est dans le chemin associatif qu’ils empruntent ensemble qu’ils croisent des jeunes militants écolos. Plus attirés par la bière et les chips gratuites que par leurs arguments, ils vont peu à peu intégrer le mouvement sans conviction…

Proposé par Ciné Plus et la Mairie de Bugeat.

2023-12-06 fin : 2023-12-06 22:30:00. .

Foyer Rural Place du champ de Foire

Bugeat 19170 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Une année difficile by Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, with Pio Marmaï, Jonathan Cohen, Noémie Merlant: Albert and Bruno are over-indebted and at the end of their tether, and it’s in the associative path they’re taking together that they come across some young environmental activists. Attracted more by the free beer and potato chips than by their arguments, they gradually join the movement without conviction?

Presented by Ciné Plus and Bugeat Town Hall

Une année difficile (Un año difícil) de Eric Toledano y Olivier Nakache, con Pio Marmaï, Jonathan Cohen, Noémie Merlant: Albert y Bruno están sobreendeudados y al límite de sus fuerzas, y es en el trabajo comunitario que realizan juntos donde se encuentran con un grupo de jóvenes activistas medioambientales. Más atraídos por la cerveza gratis y las patatas fritas que por sus argumentos, poco a poco se unen al movimiento sin convicción..

Propuesta por Ciné Plus y el Ayuntamiento de Bugeat

Ein schwieriges Jahr von Eric Toledano und Olivier Nakache, mit Pio Marmaï, Jonathan Cohen, Noémie Merlant: Albert und Bruno sind überschuldet und am Ende ihres Weges. Auf ihrem gemeinsamen Weg durch die Vereine begegnen sie jungen Umweltaktivisten. Sie sind mehr von Bier und kostenlosen Chips angezogen als von ihren Argumenten und werden nach und nach Teil der Bewegung ohne Überzeugung

Angeboten von Ciné Plus und dem Rathaus von Bugeat

