Repas pied de porc Foyer municipal Vielle-Soubiran
Vielle-Soubiran,Landes
L’ACCA de Vielle Soubiran organise son traditionnel repas Pieds de Porc.
Au menu : Tourrin / Pieds de porc sauce Gribiche / Saucisse de sanglier-flageolets / Tourtière / Café et vin compris
Inscriptions avant le mercredi 27 septembre 2023, 13h00..
2023-09-30 fin : 2023-09-30 . EUR.
Foyer municipal
Vielle-Soubiran 40240 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The Vielle Soubiran ACCA organizes its traditional Pieds de Porc meal.
On the menu: Tourrin / Pork trotters with Gribiche sauce / Wild boar sausage / Tourtière / Coffee and wine included
Registration by Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 1:00 pm.
El ACCA de Vielle Soubiran organiza su tradicional comida Pieds de Porc.
En el menú: Tourrin / Manitas de cerdo con salsa Gribiche / Salchicha de jabalí con escamas / Tourtière / Café y vino incluidos
Inscripciones antes del miércoles 27 de septiembre de 2023, a las 13.00 h.
Die ACCA von Vielle Soubiran organisiert ihr traditionelles Schweinefuß-Essen.
Auf der Speisekarte stehen: Tourrin / Schweinefüße in Gribiche-Soße / Wildschweinwurst mit Geißeln / Torte / Kaffee und Wein inbegriffen
Anmeldungen bis Mittwoch, 27. September 2023, 13.00 Uhr.
