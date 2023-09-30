Repas pied de porc Foyer municipal Vielle-Soubiran, 30 septembre 2023, Vielle-Soubiran.

Vielle-Soubiran,Landes

L’ACCA de Vielle Soubiran organise son traditionnel repas Pieds de Porc.

Au menu : Tourrin / Pieds de porc sauce Gribiche / Saucisse de sanglier-flageolets / Tourtière / Café et vin compris

Inscriptions avant le mercredi 27 septembre 2023, 13h00..

2023-09-30 fin : 2023-09-30 . EUR.

Foyer municipal

Vielle-Soubiran 40240 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Vielle Soubiran ACCA organizes its traditional Pieds de Porc meal.

On the menu: Tourrin / Pork trotters with Gribiche sauce / Wild boar sausage / Tourtière / Coffee and wine included

Registration by Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 1:00 pm.

El ACCA de Vielle Soubiran organiza su tradicional comida Pieds de Porc.

En el menú: Tourrin / Manitas de cerdo con salsa Gribiche / Salchicha de jabalí con escamas / Tourtière / Café y vino incluidos

Inscripciones antes del miércoles 27 de septiembre de 2023, a las 13.00 h.

Die ACCA von Vielle Soubiran organisiert ihr traditionelles Schweinefuß-Essen.

Auf der Speisekarte stehen: Tourrin / Schweinefüße in Gribiche-Soße / Wildschweinwurst mit Geißeln / Torte / Kaffee und Wein inbegriffen

Anmeldungen bis Mittwoch, 27. September 2023, 13.00 Uhr.

