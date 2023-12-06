Cinéma : La passion de Dodin Bouffant Foyer Municipal Roquefort, 6 décembre 2023, Roquefort.

Roquefort,Landes

Eugénie, cuisinière hors pair, est depuis 20 ans au service du célèbre gastronome Dodin. Au fil du temps, de la pratique de la gastronomie et de l’admiration réciproque est née une relation amoureuse. Pourtant, Eugénie, avide de liberté, n’a jamais voulu se marier avec Dodin..

2023-12-06 fin : 2023-12-06 . EUR.

Foyer Municipal Place Gambetta

Roquefort 40120 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Eugénie, an outstanding cook, has been working for the famous gastronome Dodin for 20 years. Over the years, their mutual admiration for each other’s culinary skills has led to a romantic relationship. But Eugénie, eager for freedom, never wanted to marry Dodin.

Eugénie, excelente cocinera, lleva 20 años trabajando para el famoso gastrónomo Dodin. A lo largo de los años, su pasión por la gastronomía y su admiración mutua han dado lugar a una relación romántica. Sin embargo, Eugénie, ávida de libertad, nunca quiso casarse con Dodin.

Eugénie, eine außergewöhnliche Köchin, steht seit 20 Jahren im Dienst des berühmten Gastronomen Dodin. Im Laufe der Zeit, aus der Praxis der Gastronomie und der gegenseitigen Bewunderung ist eine Liebesbeziehung entstanden. Doch die freiheitsliebende Eugénie wollte Dodin nie heiraten.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-07 par OT Landes d’Armagnac