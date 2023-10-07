Soirée bourret & châtaignes Foyer Municipal Parleboscq, 7 octobre 2023, Parleboscq.

Parleboscq,Landes

Les températures baissent, l’automne arrive ! Venez donc vous réchauffer lors de cette soirée bourret -châtaignes avec au menu : apéritif / Tourin / Jambon braisé et ses patates en robe de chambre / Fromage / Salade / Bourret et châtaignes / café / vin.

Inscriptions auprès de la mairie avant le 4/10.

2023-10-07 fin : 2023-10-07 . EUR.

Foyer Municipal

Parleboscq 40310 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Temperatures are dropping, and autumn is on its way! Come and warm up for an evening of bourret and chestnuts on the menu: aperitif / Tourin / Braised ham and potatoes in robes / Cheese / Salad / Bourret and chestnuts / coffee / wine.

Please register with the town hall before 4/10

¡Bajan las temperaturas y llega el otoño! Venga a entrar en calor en una velada a base de bourret y castañas, con el siguiente menú: aperitivo / Tourin / Jamón y patatas estofadas aliñadas / Queso / Ensalada / Bourret y castañas / café / vino.

Se ruega inscribirse en el Ayuntamiento antes del 4/10

Die Temperaturen sinken, der Herbst steht vor der Tür! Kommen Sie und wärmen Sie sich an diesem Abend mit Bourret und Kastanien auf. Das Menü umfasst: Aperitif / Tourin / Geschmorter Schinken und Kartoffeln im Schlafrock / Käse / Salat / Bourret und Kastanien / Kaffee / Wein.

Anmeldung bei der Gemeinde vor dem 4.10

Mise à jour le 2023-09-16 par OT Landes d’Armagnac